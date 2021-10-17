Gonzaga alum Courtney Vandersloot wins WNBA championship

Vandersloot had the game-clinching bucket with 23.4 seconds left and then the game-icing free throws with 10.4 seconds to go.

CHICAGO — Gonzaga alum Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky won the WNBA Championship on Sunday 80-74 over the Phoenix Mercury.

Vandersloot had the bucket that put the Sky up by four points with 23.4 seconds left and then hit both of her free throws with 10.4 seconds left to give the Sky an insurmountable six point lead.

Vandersloot becomes the first Gonzaga alum to ever win a WNBA championship.

She finished the game with 10 points, 15 assists, and 9 rebounds. She also had two blocks.

The Sky came back from being down double digits in the second half to secure the win.