Gonzaga alum Courtney Vandersloot and the Chicago Sky headed to WNBA finals

The Chicago Sky beat the top seeded Connecticut Sun 79 to 69 on Wednesday.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Gonzaga alum Courtney Vandersloot is headed to the WNBA finals.

The first game of the finals with be on Oct.10 and the matchup will be determined by the winner of the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury series.

Gonzaga alum Courtney Vandersloot also scored a triple-double earlier this season. That makes her the second WNBA player ever to score a triple-double in the playoffs.