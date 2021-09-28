x
Gonzaga alum Courtney Vandersloot has second triple-double in WNBA playoff history

Vandersloot had 18 assists, which set a new WNBA playoff record.
Credit: AP
Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) pushes the ball up the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Gonzaga alum Courtney Vandersloot is the second WNBA player ever to score a triple-double in the playoffs.

Vandersloot had 18 assists, 11 points and ten rebounds in the first playoff game in the series against the Connecticut Sun. The Chicago Sky beat the Sun 101 to 95.

Vandersloot's 18 assists also set a WNBA playoff record.

Vandersloot is one of three Gonzaga women's basketball players to play in the WNBA. She was drafted to the Sky in 2011. This is her 11th season in the league.

Vandersloot was on Gonzaga's Sweet 16 winning team in 2011. Other Bulldogs who played in the WNBA are Vivian Frieson who played for the Tulsa Shock and Katelan Redmon who played the New York Liberty

The Sky will play the Sun again on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

