SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane will elect a new mayor in 2019, as incumbent David Condon cannot run for reelection due to term limits.

The field for the race has already begun to take shape, as six candidates have officially thrown their name in the hat as of April 2, 2019. Filing week, when candidates official file with the elections office, takes place in May.

The primary election takes place on Aug. 6, 2019, which will narrow the field down to two candidates. The general election will take place Nov. 5, 2019.

The office of mayor in Spokane is a nonpartisan position.

RELATED: Spokane City Council candidates: Who is running in 2019

The following list of mayoral candidates is in alphabetical order by last name.

Jonathan Bingle

Jonathan Bingle

Clarification: A previous version of this story said Bingle was a pilot in the Air Force. He has since clarified that he was not in the Air Force but was working toward the Air Force while in college.

Background & Education

Jonathan Bingle was born in Spokane and graduated from Rogers High School. He attended Spokane Falls Community College before leaving to start Bingle Enterprises Inc.

He served as a pastor at the Genesis Church in North Spokane.

Campaign Platform

Bingle lists economic growth, homelessness, criminal justice and ending tax increases as his platform pillars.

Taxes

Bingle says he would want to help prevent “unnecessary tax increases” on residents and small businesses in Spokane. He also wants to find ways to save money on city projects and “end wasteful spending” of tax dollars.

Economic Growth

Bingle says the Spokane economy has momentum it can use to grow, and that he would want to continue making the area more attractive to businesses.

He says the continuing growth of the economy will provide higher paying jobs for the community and higher tax revenue.

Homelessness

Bingle says he sees the homeless population as being made up of three groups: "the hard timers," "the sick" and "the anti-social."

The “hard timers” group he sees as people who have come across difficulties forcing them into homelessness, and he says this group can receive help from charity groups in the city.

For the “sick” group, which are those battling drug addiction and mental illness, he said he would work to provide services to help with medication and treatment.

The “anti-social” group contains people who don’t seek or refuse help, and Bingle says this group needs to be held accountable.

Criminal Justice

The main focus for Bingle when it comes to criminal justice is helping reintegrate offenders into society after they have served their sentence. He also wants to address overcrowding in the Spokane County Jail.

For more on Bingle’s campaign, visit his campaign website.

Shawn Poole

Shawn Poole

Background & Education

Shawn Poole was born and raised in Spokane and graduated from Shadle Park High School and the University of Montana, where he studied sociology and criminal justice.

After getting his degree, he served in the U.S. Army during Desert Storm, joining in 1987 and leaving active duty in 1992 to start a career with the Spokane Fire Department. He went back to the military for a short time starting in 2007 to help handle army deaths in the Middle East.

Campaign Platform

Poole lists the four main pillars of his campaign as infrastructure, public safety, homelessness and “waste, fraud and abuse in the city.”

Infrastructure

Streets represent the main infrastructure focus for Poole, who calls the repair of potholes and general street maintenance a top priority, according to his campaign website.

Public Safety

Poole wants to add more uniformed police officers to city streets and build a dedicated property crimes division within the force. He plans on increasing police resources by cutting funding from other areas, including city hall and other departments. He also wants to cut funding from city hall to provide more resources for the fire department.

Homelessness

Poole takes a somewhat different approach on homelessness than other candidates. He splits the issue into two groups — homeless residents who have fallen on hard times, and transients — the latter of which he says have “very little respect for anything in their community.”

For those he considers to be a part of the homeless resident group, Poole says he wants to increase access to drug and alcohol treatment programs and screening.

Cutting Spending

As mentioned in most of his campaign ideas, he wants to cut a large chunk of spending from city government by stopping the use of things like city-owned vehicles, electronics, gas payments and other areas he sees as “negligent spending.” If elected, these officials would only spend on things seen as an “absolute necessity.”

More information on Shawn Poole’s campaign can be found on his official website.

Andy Rathbun

Andy Rathbun

Background & Education

Andy Rathbun was born in Indianapolis and moved to the Tri-Cities in 1975 when his dad accepted a position at the Department of Energy's Hanford site. He attended Washington State University and Kansas State University, where he received a degree in physical sciences.

Andy Rathbun spent over three decades in the military, starting when he graduated college, and served in the Washington Air National Guard’s 141st Air Refueling Wing based at Fairchild Air Force Base.

He has also previously served on the West Central Neighborhood Council and the West Central Community Center Board of Directors, according to a press release from his campaign.

Campaign Platform

Rathbun said he wants to focus his time and listening to feedback in three policy areas: safety, economic development and homelessness.

Public Safety

Rathbun said he voted to support the initiative on last month's special election ballot that gave tax revenue to public safety efforts. He wants the city to focus more on community-oriented policing.

He also said he wants to take politics out of the relationship between city leaders and the police and first responders so they can serve the community quicker and easier.

Economic Development

Rathbun wants to allow small businesses to compete and survive in the face of large companies. He also wants to help economic growth in the real estate and property industries.

He plans on doing this through revisiting existing regulations that he feels hurts tenants when it comes to shopping for affordable housing in Spokane.

Homelessness

Rathbun said he sees the beginnings of policy forming that would help the homeless population in Spokane. He wants to see this policy work with health care agencies, nonprofits and the government to boost the abilities of each to help serve the homeless.

He also said he would like to see this issue further help veterans that struggle to find housing when they end their time in the military.

For more on Andy Rathbun, visit his campaign website.

Chris Schroll

Chris Schroll

Background & Education

Chris Schroll graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2015, where he studied international relations. After graduation, he worked in numerous industries in Spokane, including e-commerce, dining and legal recreational marijuana.

Schroll also is a founding member of the Washington Independent Collision Repairers Association and currently works as a marketing coordinator and manager at a family-owned auto repair shop.

Campaign Platform

Schroll lists homelessness, housing, small business and community growth as the main pillars of his campaign.

Homelessness

For homelessness, Schroll says he plans on creating a “housing first, employment second” method to help those battling homelessness, according to his campaign website. He also wants a full repeal of the city’s sit-lie ordinance.

Housing

Schroll plans to fund a study to determine how much affordable housing is needed in Spokane, then creating a community trust program and adjusting multi-family tax exemptions for developers to include affordable housing options.

Rising rent costs is also an area that Schroll wants to address in an effort to help more people find affordable housing.

Economic Growth

As for economic growth, Schroll wants to increase wages and create a “new economic plan” for Spokane. He also wants to encourage people to spend their money locally.

Community Growth

Schroll wants to help grow the Spokane community by trying to encourage graduates of local colleges, universities and technical programs to look for employment in the area after they finish their education.

In addition to job growth, Schroll also said he wants to strengthen the local arts, culture and culinary scenes to attract people to stay.

For more on his platform, visit Chris Schroll’s official campaign website.

Ben Stuckart

Background & Education

Ben Stuckart has served as the Spokane City Council President for six years.

He graduated from Gonzaga University before working in the ticketing industry, spending time with the Oakland Raiders and TicketsWest, as well as working for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Before going into politics, Stuckart also began the Communities in Schools of Spokane County nonprofit, which helps students in need in area schools.

Campaign Platform

Stuckart is focusing on areas such as economic growth, homelessness, criminal justice reform and city government reform.

Criminal Justice

On criminal justice and public safety reform, Stuckart wants to give more power to the Office of the Police Ombudsman, which provides oversight into city policing. He also wants to consider giving ambulance responsibilities back to the Spokane Fire Department.

Another criminal justice stance he is taking on his website states that he will “resist federal efforts to unconstitutionally preempt local law,” likely a reference to the lack of enforcement of a city ordinance that prevents federal law enforcement agencies, like Border Patrol agents, from boarding buses in the city without a warrant.

Economic Growth

Stuckart says he plans on investing more resources in job training and employment programs for residents to fight poverty.

He also wants to partner with business improvement districts and the neighborhood business associations to help local businesses, as well as take a more long-term approach to city planning.

Homelessness

Stuckart said he wants to "decriminalize homelessness" and work to increase low income housing opportunities in the city. To increase these housing opportunities, he plans on establishing a housing fund and offering incentives for landlords to invest in low income housing.

City Government Reform

If elected, Stuckart said his administration would establish an Office of Civil Rights and Labor Standards, which would help enforce non-discrimination laws and look to advance civil rights.

He would also like to partner with the Spokane Civil Service Commission to "increase racial and gender diversity" in government.

For more on his platform, you can visit Ben Stuckart’s official campaign website.

Nadine Woodward

Alexa Block

Background & Education

The former KREM and KXLY anchor recently retired from broadcasting after a career that spanned over two decades.

Woodward, who ended her run at KXLY on Feb. 28, announced on April 2, that she would be running for mayor during a press conference at Riverfront Park. Fellow former KREM anchor Charles Rowe also spoke at the conference.

RELATED: 'Spokane deserves better': Nadine Woodward announces run for mayor

Campaign Platform

Woodward said in her announcement speech that she wants to work to "bring back government to the people," and that Spokane's problems are unique.

"We are not California, we are not Seattle, we are Spokane and we are proud of it," she said. "We will not only define, but we will solve our own issues."

She spoke about helping the homeless, sick and poor, attracting businesses, increasing safety and dealing with ethics issues.

Helping Homeless, Sick and Poor

Woodward, like many of the other candidates, spoke about helping the homeless as well as those suffering from addiction and poverty.

"I think If there is one thing I would like to see Spokane do, is to make it a lot harder to be chronically homeless, and a lot easier to find help for your addiction," she said.

She also spoke about claims that Spokane is facing homelessness and drug addiction problems on the same scale as Seattle following a KOMO special called "Seattle is Dying," that many in Spokane, including Woodward, talked about on social media in the past weeks.

Woodward clarified that she wasn't saying Spokane was Seattle, but that Spokane could end up with problems on the same level as the Emerald City if changes aren't made.

"We're not Seattle, but we need to get a handle on the situation before we become a Seattle," she said.

Attracting Businesses and Jobs

Woodward said she wants to attract more businesses and jobs to the area.

On her campaign site, she said "Spokane needs great-paying jobs and opportunities."

She went on to add Spokane "can and must protect workers without discouraging the creation of new and better jobs."

She wants to the city to attract start ups and new small businesses.

Public Safety

Woodward said in her campaign announcement that auto theft is too high in the city and that we need "a vibrant and safe downtown and neighborhoods."

"Property crime and auto theft has been unacceptably high for too long," she said.

On her campaign website, Woodward said that "public safety should be the top priority of our city government."

She wants to put more police officers on patrols and dedicate more resources to investigate property crime in the city.

Ethics and Bullying

A major theme of Woodward's announcement speech and campaign platform deals with what she calls "bullying in City Hall."

"City Hall has been bogged down with bickering and charges of employee bullying," she said.

Woodward also wants to take a look at ethics and employment standards to protect employees, especially female employees, from bullying.

For more on Woodward's campaign, visit her campaign website by clicking here.

RELATED: Spokane City Council candidates: Who is running in 2019

Prospective Candidates

The following are candidates who have filed for the mayoral race with the Washington Public Disclosure Commission, but do not have active campaign websites.

Jason Dixon

Kelly Cruz

John Lemus

Michael Tedesco

KREM has reached out to these potential candidates as of April 2, 2019.