SPOKANE, Wash. — Andy Rathbun, who was initially campaigning to become Spokane's next mayor, has dropped out of the race and switched his campaign to run for a Spokane City Council seat in District 3.

Rathbun, a 55-year-old who had served in the U.S. Air Force and the Washington Air Guard, announced his decision to change the purpose of his campaign in a release sent out on Wednesday.

"I believe that the best way that I can continue to serve the people of Spokane is to contribute to a city council that is increasingly focused on progress and much less on personal politics," Rathbun said.

Rathbun is running for a seat in District 3, which serves northwest Spokane, and said that his decision to run isn't a personal attack on incumbent Karen Stratton, who Rathbun is challenging to represent the district.

"My campaign for city council should in no way reflect on Karen Stratton’s service to our city as I fully believe that she has done her utmost to serve us all to the best of her abilities," Rathbun said in the release.

Rathbun has previously served on the West Central Neighborhood Council, acting as both a chair and vice-chair.

Rathbun also said he will not be making endorsements at this time in the mayor's race.

