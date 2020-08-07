Three wildfires currently burning in the Inland Northwest

Here is a list of all the fires currently burning in the Inland Northwest.

WASHINGTON — Fire season is underway, according to Washington's Emergency Management Department.

In past years, the Department of Natural Resources has fought as many as 900 wildfires in a season, with 70% of those in Eastern Washington.

Currently, there are three active fires in the Inland Northwest. Check for updates on the status of those fires below.

Saddle Mountain Fire:

The Saddle Mountain Fire near Mattawa has burned approximately 8,063 acres as of Wednesday morning and is 90% contained, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

The fire began burning on the western end of Saddle Mountain at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 6, and grew quickly, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the incident management team. No evacuations or closures are in place.

Crescent Bay Fire:

A brush fire near Crescent Bay is burning five acres of land near some homes, but no structures are in danger as of Wednesday morning, according to Grant County Fire District 3.

Calls about the fire came in at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Fire units are on scene and have the fire under control, according to the Grant County Sheriff. Homeowners nearby have been notified, and spectators are asked to stay away.

The severity of the fire was listed as "moderate" with a possible threat to life and property, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Pothole Fire:

Fire crews are working to put out hot spots from a 500-acre fire burning in Okanogan County.

The fire started Tuesday morning above Omak, according to a tweet from the Washington Department of Natural Resources. It’s being called the Pothole Fire.