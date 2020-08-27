Bartholomew Fire burning 25 acres in Medical Lake, structures threatened

An unknown number of structures are threatened by the fire burning near S. Bartholomew Road and Highway 902.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire in Medical Lake is burning 25 acres on Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

The Bartholomew Fire is burning in the area of S. Bartholomew Road and Highway 902. Air and ground resources are on scene, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

According to the state Department of Transportation, Highway 902 is blocked in both directions from Bartholomew to Keene Roads until further notice due to the fire. Drivers should use an alternate route.

An unknown number of structures are threatened in the area of S. Craig Road, DNR said in a tweet. KREM photojournalist Jeff Bollinger, who is on the scene, said some homeowners in the area are evacuating their horses.

Avista Utilities is reporting two power outages in the area that are affecting more than 80 customers.

Spokane County Fire District 8 said in a tweet that its firefighters are on their way to the area.

Smoke from the fire is visible from 57th Avenue and Regal Street in the Moran Prairie area, according to Fire District 8. A KREM viewer also reported seeing the smoke from Spokane's South Hill.

PHOTOS: Bartholomew Fire in Medical Lake 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

KREM viewer Cameron Rasmussen sent the video below from the Fox Ridge neighborhood in Medical Lake.