Wildfire in Spangle burning 100 acres, structures threatened

The Heaton Road Fire in Spangle is burning 100 acres of wheat and timber, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new wildfire is burning in Spokane County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Heaton Road Fire in Spangle is burning 100 acres of wheat and timber, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said in a tweet.

DNR officials said an unknown number of structures are threatened. Spokane County Fire District 3 is notifying residents between Latah Creek and Valley Chapel Road, northeast of Kentucky Trails Road, to be prepared to leave.

KREM viewers have reported seeing smoke from Highway 195 and in Valleyford.

Fire crews are on scene and air tankers have been requested, according to DNR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.