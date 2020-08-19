Palmer Fire in Okanogan County could be contained by Friday

Okanogan County Emergency Management and the Sheriff's Department are coordinating with fire crews regularly to assess the status of evacuations.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews are cleaning up as activity on the Palmer Fire decreases significantly.

The fire began burning at about 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and has since grown to 17,735 acres. It is 57% contained.

On Monday, it was reported at 18,077 acres. Crews say the change in acreage is due to improved mapping of the fire perimeter. Fire crews hope to have the fire contained by Friday, Aug. 28.

Okanogan County Emergency Management hosted a Facebook Live meeting Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. to update the public on fire conditions.

According to a press release, a cold front that brought gusty winds Monday tested fire lines. They all held strong and the fire did not exhibit any major growth. Fire crews will shift from suppression work to improving existing contingency lines and mopping up hot spots.

Okanogan County Emergency Management and the Sheriff's Department are coordinating with fire crews regularly to assess the status of evacuations.

Level 3 evacuations are in place from the intersection of Alemandi Road and Loomis-Oroville Road, the area to the south of Ellenmeham Road to Ellis Barnes Road, the area west of Wannacut Lake road to the intersection with Ellis Barnes Road and any area in the burn perimeter. This means residents in these areas should leave immediately.

Level 2 evacuations are in place from the intersection of Alemandi Road and Loomis-Oroville Road southeast along the ridgetop to Bull Frog Mountain, from Bull Frog Mountain southwest to Split Rock Day Use area and from Split Rock Day Use area north to Loomis-Oroville Road to the intersection of Alemandi Road. People in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Level 1 evacuations are in place for the town of Loomis, south of the burn perimeter to lower Loomis-Oroville Road, west of Wannacut Road to the burn area, east of Wannacut Road to the intersection with Ellis Barnes Road, south of Ellis Barnes Road to the intersection with Ellenmeham Mountain Road and the area to the east and north of Ellenmeham Road.

Road closures include:

Wannacut Lake Rd. at Ellemeham Mountain Rd.

Blue Lake Rd. at Lake Front Rd.

Washburn Lake Rd. at Loomis-Oroville Rd.

Ellemeham Mtn Rd. to Ellis Barnes Rd.

Loomis-Oroville Rd. at Toats Coulee to Chopaka Rd.

Officials with the Washington state Department of Natural Resources confirmed last week that 30 structures have been lost.

PHOTOS: Palmer Lake Fire in Okanogan County 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

State fire assistance was mobilized to battle the Palmer Fire. Okanogan County PUD was staged in the area in case they were requested to shut electrical power off, according to emergency management.

Multiples agencies, including the state Department of Natural Resources, are working to contain the blaze.

The American Red Cross is assisting evacuees. Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can call (509) 670-5331.

People who need to evacuate farm animals can contact the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds. For information on livestock evacuations, contact Roger Sawyer at 509-429-8036.