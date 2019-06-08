SPOKANE, Wash. — This time of the year in the Northwest often brings one thing to mind: Smoke. There are a few reasons why the smoke hits the region so hard.

The Northwest region sits between the Cascades and the Rockies. Usually, this would help shield the area from any extreme weather. However, when smoke fills the area, it can settle in lower valleys and stays stagnant.

Without rain, strong wind, or any significant weather event, smoke can act like dry ice does in a bowl. It sits still until another force moves it out.

The smoke in the air Tuesday is from the Williams Flats Fire burning over 16,000 acres on the Colville Reservation in Ferry County.

Photos: Wildfire smoke blankets Spokane area Smoky sunset in Spokane from NWS office Smoke overlooking downtown Spokane Poor air quality in downtown Spokane on Tuesday Smoky sky in downtown Spokane Smoke in Ellensburg, Washington Smoky sunrise over downtown Spokane from the KREM 2 Weather Camera Smoky view of Spokane from Cliff Drive Smoky view of Spokane

