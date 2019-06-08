SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A fire outside of Spirit Lake, Idaho, has burned 140 acres as of Tuesday morning.

Idaho Department of Lands crews and local fire department worked through Monday night to secure a fire line around the Bandy Fire.

A spokesperson for the Department of Lands says the fire burned primarily in grass. No structures were damaged.

Crews are beginning mop-up activities on Tuesday.

The fire sparked on Monday east of Bandy Road outside of Spirit Lake on a privately-owned ranch in a remote area.

The fire initially prompted evacuation orders north of the Bandy Ranch area. Those orders were cancelled as of 6:25 p.m.

The public asked to use caution in the area as fire crews may be along the road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

