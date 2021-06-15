Spokane County will hold public hearing to discuss raceway sale

The Kalispel Tribe previously made an offer for the property for $4.75 million.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — County leaders will hold a public hearing on June 29 to consider selling the Spokane County Raceway to the Kalispel Tribe.

The Kalispel Tribe also operates the Northern Quest Resort and Casino in addition to other local businesses.

On May 5, Spokane County had received 2 purchase offers from the Kalispel Tribe to acquire the raceway property for $4.75 million. Additionally, on June 4, Spokane County received and additional purchase offer from George and Kelly Lawrence for $4.8 million.

According to the Spokane County Raceway website, Spokane County may sell county property directly to a federally recognized Tribe by declaring the property “surplus” and holding a public hearing on the proposed sale.

The website also said the roughly 243-acre property would include the land, businesses, and some business-related equipment.

Previously, operator Craig Smith with Raceway Investments, LLC requested to end his agreement with Spokane County on Feb. 2021.

Smith said in his request that Washington State's COVID-19 requirements for motorized racing had prevented him from conducting large-scale spectator events.

The updated guidelines would allow venues to designate "vaccinated sections" within their facilities that can be seated at full capacity.

Outdoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50%, or 22,000 people, whichever is lower. Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people, according to the guidelines.