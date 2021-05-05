Kalispel Tribe offers to buy Spokane County Raceway for $4.75M

Craig Smith of Raceway Investments, LLC requested to end his agreement with Spokane County in February 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After the February 2021 departure of the Spokane County Raceway's operator, the Kalispel Tribe has made an offer to acquire the venue.

Operator Craig Smith with Raceway Investments, LLC requested to end his agreement with Spokane County on Feb. 2021, effectively closing the raceway for the 2021 season. Smith explained in his request that Washington state's COVID-19 requirements for motorized racing prevented him from conducting large-scale spectator events. Spokane County was in Phase 2 of reopening at this point, which limited the number of spectators at motorized races to no more than 200.

Spokane County terminated the agreement with Raceway Investments, LLC on March 2, 2021.

The Kalispel Tribe operates the neighboring Northern Quest Resort and Casino and other businesses. As offered, the raceway property — including the land, buildings and some business-related equipment — would be sold to the tribe for $4.75 million.

Recently updated guidelines for spectator events and churches in Washington also allow venues to designate "vaccinated sections" within their facilities that can be seated at full capacity.

Outdoor facilities may add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is at 50%, or 22,000 people, whichever is lower. Outdoor unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 9,000 people, according to the guidelines.

Spokane County can sell its property directly to a federally recognized tribe by declaring it "surplus" and holing a public hearing on the proposed sale, spokesperson Jared Webley said in a press release. The county is required to notify the City of Airway Heights about the offer, as the city holds a First Right of Refusal granted in 2011 on one of three parcels subject to sale.

The First Right of Refusal was granted as a part of a collaborative agreement that included the extension of city potable water and sanitary sewer services to the site, Webley said. Airway Heights will have 30 days to exercise or terminate its option.