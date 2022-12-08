Northeast Youth Center hosts fourth annual lemonade fundraiser

The fundraiser helps raise money every year for summer camp and other events in the future.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dozens of local kids braved the heat with the goal of raising thousands of dollars one refreshing drink at a time.

It's all part of the Northeast Youth Center's annual lemonade fundraiser.

They had their fourth annual lemonade stand fundraiser to raise money for the Northeast Youth Center for summer camp and for events in the future.

Kids and teachers were out in force raising money for the foundation.

"I like enjoying people, making them happy by giving them stuff,” said Khaiya Alleyne, a camper at Northeast Youth Center.

The Northeast Youth Center serves a diverse population of Spokane's youth through a variety of low-cost activities, before and after school daycare and sports programs.

Sheila Geraghty is the Executive Director of Northeast Youth Center.

"It's been great. It's hot but we don't care. We got a lot of ice cold lemonade,” said Geraghty. “And the kids are having a great time waving signs and every single kid gets to come out here and wave a sign and have a cup of lemonade and raise money toward our 9000 dollar goal."

This is their fourth year holding the fundraiser.

Their goal this year is to raise $9,000 for a camp field trip and other fun events.

According to a spokesperson from Northeast Youth Center, in the first year they raised $2,300, $3,700 dollars in their second year and $6,000 dollars in their third year.

People drove into the fundraiser in waves to support the cause.

"I know these funds are going to be used to the best. She can stretch a dollar better than anyone I know,” said Craig Chamberlin, a donator.

A bulk of the donations will pay for summer campers to go to an amusement park later this summer.

Carson Dechenne, a camper, said “I'm excited to go to triple play."

And for the teachers, they're happy they've been able to give the kids something to look forward to.

