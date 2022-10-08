Aspen Heights Apartments waives rent payments as delay continues, offers two new housing options for WSU students

The complex was planning on charging their tenants for rent and parking even though they couldn't move in.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Several Washington State University students were caught in a tough position after they learned the apartments they were planning to move into this fall wouldn't be ready for two more months.

The complex was planning on charging their tenants for rent and parking even though they couldn't move in.

Aspen Heights Apartments is now giving its tenants two new options, both of which waiving rent for their unit when they aren't living in it.

The first option includes giving tenants $1,500 to help pay for temporary housing. The second option offers temporary housing at another local student community.

Damien Sarrazolla is an incoming senior at Washington State University.

KREM 2 first spoke with him on Tuesday when he wasn't sure where he would live.



"So, crashing at my friend's place waiting to hear back from them. See if they'll let me out of my lease,” said Sarrazolla.

Damien says he was only notified last Thursday that he would not be able to move into Aspen Heights for the beginning of the school year, which begins in less than 2 weeks.

He says it is now a big relief he doesn't have to scramble to find housing.



"This is awesome, this is what I was hoping they would do,” Sarrazolla said. “It's what they should've done in the first place. But I'm glad they got to it. When I spoke to the leasing office the people there they were really pushing to sign off on it last night."

Aspen Heights is a new off campus community made up of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom cottage-style apartments. It won’t be fully ready until October.

Washington State University says it is are aware of the current situation and the school is engaging with local Aspen management.

The school says it is also giving students the option to live in on-campus housing while construction wraps up.

KREM 2 did reach out to Aspen Heights for a comment, but have not heard back.

