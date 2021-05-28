'Moose on the loose' forced closure of I-90 near Liberty Lake on Friday

Two moose watching I-90 traffic close to the Appleway exit near Liberty Lake caused quite a stir on Friday morning.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Interstate 90 near Liberty Lake briefly closed on Friday morning as Washington State Patrol (WSP) worked to move two moose away from the freeway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation's Eastern Region tweeted at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday that a moose was "watching I-90 traffic" close to the Appleway exit near Liberty Lake. WSDOT later confirmed that there were two moose on the loose near the freeway and WSP was performing a rolling slowdown to get them away from the road.

Authorities then closed I-90 in both directions near the Appleway interchange at about 8:30 a.m. The westbound lanes reopened shortly before 8:45 a.m. but the eastbound lanes remained closed. At least one of the moose was still hiding in the bushes just off of I-90, according to WSDOT.

All lanes reopened at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, WSDOT said in a tweet.