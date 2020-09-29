Moose wanders onto Woodland Middle School campus in Coeur d'Alene

"This guy has been great about staying socially distanced," the Coeur d'Alene School District wrote about the moose in a Facebook post.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A moose made an unexpected stop at a middle school in Coeur d'Alene on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Coeur d'Alene School District said Woodland Middle School staff and police officers are working with Idaho Fish and Game regarding the moose's visit.

All students are safe and the school has devised a release plan that will allow them to safely reach the bus loop and parent pick-up line, and exit campus to walk home.

Parents picking students up after school are asked to follow the directions of police officers as they are reroute traffic in the parking lot.

The school district thanked families for their patience and understanding as they deal with the moose.

Despite the disruption, the moose is following most COVID-19 protocols. The district wrote that the animal has done a great job with social distancing but school staff couldn't find a mask that fit.

