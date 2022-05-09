'They didn't give him any time to react at all': Girlfriend of man shot and killed by police in Hillyard speaks out

According to Sarah McLaughlin, the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The girlfriend of the man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in Hillyard wants people to know her side of what happened.

The man's girlfriend, Sarah McLaughlin, says the name of the man shot by Spokane police was Robert Bradley.

Sarah says she and Robert were finishing up a busy weekend of camping and enjoying downtown Spokane.

"We had just gotten back from Pig Out in the Park," Sarah said. "We were camping. So, he was bringing the guns inside from the van."

At that time, Sarah said she noticed police officers coming down the street. Police said they asked the man to lower his weapon. When he didn't comply, two officers shot him.

When comparing Sarah's story to the pictures and videos KREM 2 gathered, Robert can be seen walking out of the house, unlocking the van and opening the door. As Sarah says, he seems to stand at the passenger door for a little over a minute. At 1:24 of the video, three Spokane officers enter the scene.

Five seconds later, the first few shots flash before another round just seconds after.

"They didn't give him any time to react at all," Sarah said.

Spokane police say they acted quickly because they had received a report from a neighbor that Robert was outside with an AR-15 style gun.

"No, he wasn't just wandering around with a gun," Sarah said. "He was just loading stuff in and out like you do after you camp and stuff."

Sarah says the person who called police is their next door neighbor.

"Leading up to this was a property line dispute," Sarah said.

Sarah said Robert had left a note to the neighbor threatening to tow and trash anything over his property line. She says both Robert and the neighbor started the process of anti-harassment orders.

"Nobody was threatened," Sarah said. "There was no reason for anybody to get hurt."

Now, Robert's family is left with frustration.

"He didn't even have enough time to put his hands up before they shot him," Sarah said. "There were kids in the house, dogs in the house, me at the front door with bullets flying everywhere for no reason."

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.