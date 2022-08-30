Nathan Nash found guilty on 2 rape charges, not guilty of unlawful imprisonment

Nash was found guilty of second and third-degree rape on Tuesday evening. He was found not guilty of unlawful imprisonment.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Former Spokane Police Department (SPD) officer Nathan Nash has been found guilty on one count of third-degree rape and one count of second-degree rape. He was also found not guilty of unlawful imprisonment.

The trial comes to a close after nearly a week of testimony from attorneys, the victims and Nash himself.

After nearly seven days of deliberation, the jury returned to the Spokane County courtroom on Tuesday and returned a verdict for the crimes.

Nash was originally charged with two counts of second-degree rape in relation to both women who were assaulted in 2019. However, KREM 2 confirmed with the court that Nash was found guilty of third-degree rape in relation to the woman he raped while following up after she was assaulted by her neighbor. The woman identified as being disabled, having a learning disability and reported suffering PTSD and trauma from the rape.

The second-degree rape charge is in relation to the woman Nash assaulted in her apartment in October 2019. The woman was involved in a domestic violence incident and was contacted by Nash for a follow-up. It was during that follow-up that Nash raped her in her apartment.

Nash was discharged from the Spokane Police Department in 2019 after the first allegation was made. He was then charged with official misconduct. A hearing for that charge is set for Oct. 6, 2022.

Nash now faces up to life in prison, a $50,000 fine or both.

SPD issued the following statement regarding the verdict:

First, and most importantly, SPD is grateful the victims of Nathan Nash were afforded some justice today, while we also acknowledge nothing can undo the damage caused. SPD would like to recognize the courage the victims exemplified by coming forward which enabled the criminal justice system to hold Nash accountable for his conduct.

SPD would also like to recognize the diligent and zealous work of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the investigation and prosecution of this case.

Nathan Nash betrayed the oath he took as a public servant and the trust instilled in him by the citizens of Spokane. His actions are inexcusable and today the court, a jury of his peers, held him accountable for his actions.

