SCSO witness testifies missing footage from Nathan Nash's body camera during alleged rape

SCSO detective Robert Satake claims there's footage from Nathan Nash's body camera before and after the time of the alleged rape, but none in between.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Nathan Nash trial continued Thursday.

On two separate occasions, two women claim the former Spokane police officer raped them while in uniform in 2019.

On the second day of the trial, the court heard from medical experts and Spokane law enforcement.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Robert Satake took the stand.

At the time of the alleged rape in 2019, Satake worked as the lead detective on the case.

The state presented evidence that showed Nash in his Spokane police uniform on the day of the alleged rape. The court reviewed attire and gear, which includes a body camera.

Satake testified there's body camera footage of Nash before he went to the alleged victim’s apartment and after, but no video of Nash at the apartment or with the victim.

Nash claims this is because the alleged victim asked him to turn off his body camera.

On Wedneday, the victim testified she did not ask Nash to do this.

