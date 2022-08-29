Ahead of deliberations, attorney for Nathan Nash asks jury to find one victim's testimony not credible

In closing arguments, Nathan Nash’s attorney suggested the jury find one of the victims not credible based on “opposite answers” to the “same questions.”

SPOKANE, Wash. — The trial of a former Spokane police officer accused of raping two women wrapped up on Monday as both the defense and the prosecution gave their closing arguments to the jury.

Jury deliberations began at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Nathan Nash was discharged from the Spokane Police Department in 2019 after a woman accused him of rape. In 2021, another victim came forward, claiming Nash raped her in 2019.

On both occasions, the women claimed Nash was a responding officer to an initial 911 call. At a later date, Nash followed up with the women at their homes and allegedly raped them.

During closing arguments, state attorneys reiterated points from their opening arguments, stating as a former police officer, Nash was meant to protect and serve. The state argued in several instances, including the rape of two women, that he did not do his duty to the community.

"Just because someone's skin is partially exposed when they're showing an officer their injury does not mean that the officer has consent to touch them," the state said. "And it certainly doesn't mean that the officer has consent to rape them."

Nash's attorney suggested the jury find one of the victims not credible based on "opposite answers" to the "same questions" presented by the state and the defense during her testimony. He also suggested that one alleged victim made up the story because Nash could not use his police power to help her.

"God help her, but obviously, even questions that weren't asked, you always wanted to bring in that the police weren't helping her. They didn't believe her," the defense said. "The only person who was giving her any credence was Mr. Nash. But when Mr. Nash was unable to do anything for her, she comes up with his rape story. And again, whether it's vindictiveness or a product of a delusion or hallucination, we may never know. But there's nothing that supports the accusation in this case."

In response to this, the state disputed, telling the jury the previous claim of the defense on "opposite answers" to the "same questions" is incorrect, and pointed to text messages sent to Nash from one of the victims as evidence that all statements from her were truthful.

"The last text message that [the victim] sent to Mr. Nash confronting him about the rape said, 'I was only really being nice to you because I know how really you are, how you treated me,'" the state read. "'Women shouldn't be treated like that, you know? How would you like it if someone treated your kids like that when they grow up? What would you do if someone did that to your girl?'"

If found guilty, Nash faces up to life in prison. He could also be fined up to $50,000.

