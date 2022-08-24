Defense witnesses take the stand in sexual assault trial of former Spokane Police officer

The defense had two witnesses on its first day: Dr. David Potter, Frontier Behavioral Health psychiatrist and Kristeen Nash, wife of Nathan Nash.

In the time since the start of the trial against the former Spokane police officer, the court has heard from Spokane law enforcement, medical experts and the two alleged victims.

Wednesday, the state wrapped with its witnesses and rested its case against Nash. Following the lunch break, defense witnesses were set to take the stand.

Nathan Nash was discharged from the Spokane Police Department in 2019 after one woman accused him of rape. Then another victim came forward, also claiming Nash raped her back in 2019.

On both occasions, the women claimed Nash was a responding officer to an initial 911 call. Then at a later date, Nash followed up with the women at their homes and raped them.

Both of the women testified Nash committed these actions while in uniform.

The alleged victims, along with other state witnesses, have been taking turns on the stand.

Wednesday, the defense called on psychiatrist Dr. David Potter who worked with one of the victims. He explained the victim was previously diagnosed with a schizo-affected disorder back in 2020

“And what did you diagnose her with?," Nash's defense attorney questioned.

"Schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type," Dr. Potter replied.

When asked to define symptoms of the disorder, Dr. Potter said hallucinations and delusions are necessary for the diagnosis.

"It's a mood disorder that has manic symptoms," Dr. Potter explained. "In the bipolar type, it can also include depressive symptoms and in between mood symptoms. There's at least a two week period where there are psychotic symptoms, which could be delusions or hallucinations.”

The doctor could not testify if the victim experienced this disorder in 2019 at the time of the alleged rape. Dr. Potter testified he prescribed anti-psychotics to help treat the disorder.

In opening arguments, the defense did mention the mental credibility of one of the alleged victims would be questioned.

Nash’s wife also took the stand to defend her husband.

She testified she heard a phone call conversation between Nash and one of the victims and she also communicated with Nash on the day of one of the alleged rapes.

In opening arguments, the defense claimed there is not enough evidence to deem Nash is guilty of these crimes.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Nash is expected to take the stand to testify his innocence. Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m.

Judge Cooney presiding over the trial said he believes closing arguments will be presented Monday.

