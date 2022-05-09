One dead after Spokane police shoot suspect in Hillyard

Spokane police said officers shot a suspect in Hillyard after they refused to put down a rifle. No officers were hurt.

SPOKANE, Wash — One person died after an officer-involved shooting in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. from a person who said a neighbor was in their yard on East Wabash Avenue with an AR-15-style rifle.

Officers responded from multiple directions. When they arrived, police said they asked the suspect to lower their weapon. Officials say he did not comply. SPD says the suspect was shot at least two times.

The suspect was taken to the hospital but died. No officers were injured.

SPD said earlier in the day, police had received a call indicating an anti-harassment order had been issued and needed to be served. Officers responded but the neighbor had left the location before officers arrived.

Police later received the other call at 10 p.m. that the neighbor had returned.

Police said that based on reports of the court order and the armed suspect in the caller's yard, multiple officers responded to the scene.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The Spokane Independent Investigative Response team (SIIR) has taken over the investigation.

SPD said the officers involved were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

Several streets in the area were still closed on Monday morning including the intersection of E. Wabash Ave, and N.Haven St.

This is an active investigation, KREM 2 News will continue to update you as we learn more.

