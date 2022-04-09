10 presumed dead after float plane crashes west of Whidbey Island

USCG confirmed the body of one person has been found deceased, as crews search for the nine others who were onboard, including one child.

AUSTIN, Wash. — One person has been confirmed dead and nine others are unaccounted for after a float plane crashed near Whidbey Island on Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said crews from multiple agencies have responded to the reported crash in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island.

Nine adults and one child were aboard the aircraft, Coast Guard officials said. All 10 are presumed dead, according to South Whidbey Fire, and the search is a recovery effort.

The flight reportedly departed from Friday Harbor and was bound for Renton. It was owned by Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

There's no known cause of the crash at this time, but witnesses described it quickly descending into the water, according to South Whidbey Fire.

The body of one person has been recovered, USCG Pacific Northwest Public Affairs confirmed, while the search continues for the remaining passengers. It is not known if the one confirmed death was the child or an adult.

USCG has established a surface safety zone around the scene and multiple boats are taking part in the search. The recovery efforts are expected to continue into the night using specialized lights and equipment.

In addition to two Coast Guard cutters and one helicopter on scene, marines units also responded from South Whidbey Fire, North Whidbey Fire, Kitsap County Fire, and Everett Fire. Search and rescue resources from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.