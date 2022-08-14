Evacuations ordered after Four Corners Fire breaches ridge

The fire started August 13 in the mountains across the lake from Cascade.

BOISE, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders because of the Four Corners Fire along the western shore of Lake Cascade -- using the "READY, SET, GO" system.

In GO status -- you are advised to leave immediately: Campbell Creek north to Black Bear Road.

In SET status -- be set to leave at any moment: Campbell Creek south to Raspberry Road.

The Four Corners Fire has burned 5,560 acres as of Friday, Aug. 19. It's located a half-mile north of Lookout Point and two miles west of Cascade in parts of Adams and Valley counties, and is burning in steep, rocky terrain. The Valley County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that the east side of the fire had breached a ridge and began moving toward homes and toward the lake. The sheriff's office is sharing evacuation information on Facebook and sending emergency notifications through CodeRED. Click here for CodeRED on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The area from Campbell Creek Road to Black Bear Drive on West Mountain is closed to all traffic, including homeowners. While no homes have been burned by the fire, if you have property in that area, you will no longer be able to access it.

The sheriff's office is telling residents from French Creek south to evacuate south on West Mountain Road; residents from French Creek north need to evacuate north on West Mountain Road.

Snowbank Road is closed to all traffic except emergency personnel.

Additional firefighters were sent out Friday to help protect private property in the area.

For those evacuating the area of West Mountain, camping areas and space are available at Kelly's White Water Park, and those needing areas for livestock can go to the Valley County Fairgrounds. All campgrounds in Lake Cascade State Park remain open. Any evacuees who need a place to camp are asked to see a campground host for further assistance.

The Buttercup Boat Ramp is open for evacuees. The Van Wyck Boat Ramp parking lot was temporarily closed Thursday night to clear up congestion.

Boaters on Lake Cascade are asked to stay clear of firefighting aircraft flying in to scoop water from the reservoir. Payette National Forest officials said the water scoopers hold 1,600 gallons of water and take 12 seconds to fill to capacity while skimming over water.

Payette National Forest officials say fire activity increased Thursday afternoon in low humidity, high temperatures and windy conditions. The Valley County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation notices for residents in God's Acres and French Creek after the fire crossed the 435 Road. Other residents in the Campbell Creek area were advised to be ready to evacuate as quickly as possible should the fire continue to grow.

Tamarack Resort, which is near the fire, remains in close contact with incident command. The resort remains open, as the fire is several miles south of the boundary, a news release said.

The resort has opened its lower parking lots for anyone in need of RV camping.

The fire is burning in grass and timber, including sub-alpine fir, which is prone to torching and sending firebrands into the air causing spot fires ahead of the main fire front. Heavy smoke is also impacting communities throughout Valley County. Fire activity may increase again Friday afternoon, as there is a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty, erratic winds, but only a slight chance of rain.

A total of 395 personnel are assigned to the Four Corners Fire. A Type 2 Incident Management Team arrived on Wednesday and has assumed command of firefighting operations, which were previously under a Type 3 team. More firefighting resources are expected to arrive Friday, including crews to assist specifically with the protection of private property.

Here is an interactive map of the fire area:

The Four Corners Fire is one of eight wildfires that PNF responded to after August 13 thunderstorms. In a Facebook post on Saturday, PNF reported that firefighters had begun responding to six fires throughout the national forest that are in connection to the thunderstorms. As of August 14, PNF reported that five of the six fires have been resolved, while the sixth, the Porphyry fire, located west of Porphyry Creek near the South Fork of the Salmon River, had grown to 485 acres as of the morning of August 18. Crews are engaged in structure protection on the South Fork Bridge.

FEMA has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.