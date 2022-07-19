Moose Fire near Idaho-Montana border grows to more than 28,000 acres

The Moose Fire is located about 5 miles southwest of North Fork on both sides of the Salmon River. The fire has grown to an estimated 28,839 acres.

SALMON, Idaho — A wildfire spotted Sunday on the Salmon-Challis National Forest remained uncontained Saturday morning, and has grown to an estimated 28,839 acres. The fire still has the potential to reach the Highway 93 corridor north of Salmon.

Nearly 700 firefighters are currently fighting the Moose Fire, which is burning grass, brush and timber -- primarily dead and downed fuels -- in very steep, rugged terrain about 5 miles southwest of North Fork in Lemhi County. The cause has not been determined.

The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road between Highway 93 at North Fork and Indianola Guard Station.

A helicopter accident that occurred Thursday afternoon on the Moose Fire is under investigation. Both pilots on board were killed, the Lemhi County County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday. They were identified as Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska. The sheriff's office said they died after being extricated and taken to medical facilities.

On Friday, weather conditions increased the fire's activity around the top of Napoleon Ridge. Firefighters extinguished spot fires along the Highway 93 corridor. Friday night, firefighters continued to hold the line built the last few days north of the Salmon River.

The Moose Fire continued its active burn Friday night. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire spread as far west as Kayak Camp and reached the west bank of the Salmon River in the North Fork area.

Saturday's plan includes holding and improving the line around the fire's north end, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighters also have inventoried buildings and infrastructure along Salon River Road and Highway 93 and planned defense tactics for those locations. Crews and heavy equipment plan to build an indirect line from the Highway 93 corridor along Diamond Creek Road, up into Five Corners.

Private landowners and forest users along the Highway 93 corridor are asked to be aware of the potential fire activity and avoid the area if possible.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office has adjusted evacuation orders since the fire broke out. Residents on the west side of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork, have been placed in a 'GO' evacuation status. The latest updates from the sheriff's office can be found by clicking here.

The fire is affecting access for whitewater rafters to Highway 93 from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River take-out at Cache Bar Boat Ramp and the Main Salmon River launch site at the Corn Creek Boat Ramp.

A pilot car has been escorting drivers through the area in the morning and when fire behavior allows. The U.S. Forest Service said the pilot car will continue escorting traffic Saturday along Salmon River Road between Highway 93 at North Fork, and the Boy Scout Camp, located 1.5 miles west of Indianola Guard Station.

There's also a suggested alternative route: Williams Creek Road to Deep Creek and north at Panther Creek. The route is long and unpaved, and drivers should be prepared for heavy mining and recreation traffic. Questions on river launches can be answered by emailing middlefork@fs.fed.us. For river access updates, call 208-756-5587.

The Idaho DEQ has issued air quality advisories with restrictions on outdoor burning for Lemhi County due to particulate matter in wildfire smoke and for the Treasure Valley due to heightened ozone levels.

The Great Basin Incident Management Team, a Type I team, is now managing operations on the Moose Fire.

The Central Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest, on Tuesday elevated the fire danger level to Very High for the region.

#MooseFire Update: There will be a VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING VIA FACEBOOK LIVE AND MICROSOFT TEAMS TONIGHT AT 5:00 P.M.... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest on Saturday, July 23, 2022