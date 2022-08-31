Aaron von Ehlinger in court for sentencing

Aaron von Ehlinger is in court for his sentencing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. PT. Follow along for live updates from the trial.

BOISE, Idaho — The former Idaho state representative convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern, Aaron von Ehlinger, is in court Wednesday afternoon for his sentencing verdict.

Aaron von Ehlinger, 39, would be required to register as a sex offender and could face up to life in prison at his sentencing.

Von Ehlinger, a Republican from Latah County, resigned his seat in the Idaho House a month after a legislative ethics committee found that he had committed "conduct unbecoming a representative" in his sexual pursuit of the intern and several other women who worked at the Statehouse.

Von Ehlinger has been held in the Ada County Jail since April, when a 12-person jury found him guilty of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern that he worked with.

The former lawmaker has maintained his innocence throughout the process, insisting on the stand the two had consensual sex after going on a date and that it was "passionate."

Earlier this month, Ehlinger's defense filed a motion for a new trial, claiming that the state was "leading" one of the testifying witnesses, sexual assault nurse Ann Wardle, who testified to Doe's injuries and her statements about the incident after examining her.

At the trial, District Judge Michael Reardon responded saying, "There is no question if penetration occurred. The question was, was it consensual? The jury was free to believe or disbelieve the statements from the nurse, and they chose to believe her."

Aaron von Ehlinger's sentencing is set for Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

Reporter Alexandra Duggan will live-tweet from the courtroom.

3:51 p.m. VE testified, "Why not?" when asked why he was pursuing Doe, which the state brought up as a red flag.

3:50 p.m. Cox objects again. Reardon says he won't give these things significant weight but he will allow it.

State says all the people VE pursued had a significant power differential between him — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 31, 2022

3:48 p.m. Reardon: the things the court can take into consideration can include evidence of his past and uncharged/dismissed misconduct.

3:47 p.m State is referring to the 3 women who said they were uncomfortable by him from the ethics hearing last year at the statehouse. Cox objected because they are just allegations. Reardon said this was in the prosecutor's packet that Cox saw and read through.

Doesn't look like there is much of a reaction (from my view) from VE — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 31, 2022

3:45 p.m. "there is no sentence this court can give that can heal her scars." -Katelyn Farley.

3:44 p.m. State said he took a place she loved (the statehouse) and turned it into a place where she was taunted and harassed.

3:43 p.m State is asking for a protection order for essentially, forever. "The defendant's actions destroyed her dreams and career aspirations."

3:42 p.m. "I hope me coming forward can create a path for others to come forward." "I hope he rots behind those cold, metal bars."

"He stroked himself at the sight of my fear." "I have spent a large sum of money safeguarding my home with cameras." "I am here scared. I am here frightened. But I will not be intimidated... so another rapist can slip through the cracks." — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 31, 2022

3:40 p.m "I will never forget the strength and force of his grip."

Jane Doe: "I have never felt more ashamed, belittled, powerless and dehumanized." "My body has attempted to block out the trauma." "How can I recount the terror my body was going through?" — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 31, 2022

3:36 p.m. State is providing a recorded impact statement from Doe. Cox is objecting because he wants to review the statement. Reardon: Victims are not required to provide this ahead of time. My inclination is to hear it.

3:34 p.m. We are beginning. Judge Michael Reardon is going over the charges and the trial verdict. The state wanted to address a recorded call between VE and his parents about the victim and the results of the trial. Reardon doesn't want to consider this today.

3:29 p.m. Jon Cox, von Ehlinger's attorney, entered the courtroom in a navy suit and a baby blue tie.

3:26 p.m. von Ehlinger is eyeing the gallery -- which is pretty much full.

3:23 p.m. Victim witness coordinators have also arrived.

Aaron von Ehlinger has arrived, he is seated in an orange jump suit, wearing a rosary, a mask (which the judge requires). Jon Cox is not here yet... but there are multiple BPD officers standing in the back. — Alexandra Duggan (@dugganreports) August 31, 2022

3:18 p.m HAPPENING NOW: I am in the courtroom for Aaron von Ehlinger's sentencing, which is set to begin in 15 minutes. We've got nearly a full house of reporters and some citizens here in support of Jane Doe as well.

