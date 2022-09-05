Spokane Police investigating body found in West Central neighborhood

At this time, it is unknown when the body was first discovered.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found on Monday morning in Spokane's West Central neighborhood. The body was discovered near the office of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (Girl Scouts WWNI) on North Ash Street.

As of Monday afternoon, Spokane Police officers were still investigating the scene. As of now, it's unknown if a crime was committed or if the person died of natural causes. More information is expected on Tuesday.

KREM 2 News is waiting to learn when the body was first discovered.

When police responded, the body was located near the parking lot and not near the buildings in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.