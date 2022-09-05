x
Spokane County

Spokane Police investigating body found in West Central neighborhood

At this time, it is unknown when the body was first discovered.
Credit: Thinkstock
Police car on the street at night

SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found on Monday morning in Spokane's West Central neighborhood. The body was discovered near the office of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho (Girl Scouts WWNI) on North Ash Street.

As of Monday afternoon, Spokane Police officers were still investigating the scene. As of now, it's unknown if a crime was committed or if the person died of natural causes. More information is expected on Tuesday.

KREM 2 News is waiting to learn when the body was first discovered. 

When police responded, the body was located near the parking lot and not near the buildings in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

