No indication vehicle was involved in Spokane Valley death

After initially investigating the case as a possible hit and run, police now say there's no evidence that would indicate a vehicle was involved in the death.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Several days after a man was found dead on the side of a road in Spokane Valley, police still are not sure how he died.

The Sheriff's Office said that around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, someone called to report an unresponsive man was found on E. 4th Avenue near S. Evergreen Road. The caller said the man was possibly hit by a car and might be dead, but they were not sure. When deputies and emergency workers arrived at the location they determined the man was dead.

Initially, detectives believed the man may have been a victim of a hit and run, but after further investigation, the Spokane Valley Police Department said, “no witnesses or evidence was found that would indicate a vehicle was involved in the death.“ Police also said after a closer examination there were no signs of trauma.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses or neighbors who have surveillance video that could help with the investigation.