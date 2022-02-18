Pedestrian hit and killed in Lapwai

LAPWAI, Idaho — A man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a car on the Nez Perce Reservation.
The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on U.S. 95 near Birch Avenue in Lapwai.
According to Idaho State Police, a 51-year-old woman from Culdesac was headed south when she hit the pedestrian, who was in the road. The 69-year-old man, a Lapwai resident, died at the scene.
His name has not been released.
The crash blocked U.S. 95 for two-and-a-half hours. The collision remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: