Body found on side of the road in Spokane Valley

As part of the initial investigation, detectives are looking into whether the man who was killed is the victim of a hit and run.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after reports of a body found on the side of the road in Spokane Valley.

The Sheriff's Office said that around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday morning, someone called to report an unresponsive man was found on E. 4th Avenue near S. Evergreen Road. The caller said the man was possibly hit by a car and might be dead, but they were not sure. When deputies and emergency workers arrived at the location they determined the man was dead.

As part of the initial investigation, detectives believe the man who was killed is the victim of a hit and run. The Sheriff's Office said at this point it is still too soon to determine what caused the death and it is still investigating. Pictures from the scene show crime scene tape stretched across the road with several homes inside the closure.

E. 4th Avenue is closed to traffic between S. Evergreen Road and S. Best Road. Deputies are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

Deputies are also asking people who live in the immediate area to check their surveillance video for anything that may help investigators figure out what happened.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office said anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10018721.

E. 4th Avenue is a residential street just south of Sprague Avenue. The area where the body was found is between S. Evergreen Rd and S. Bolivar Rd.