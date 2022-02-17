Spokane police recover shotgun after downtown arrest

A reported argument between two men led Spokane Police officers to arrest a man with at least six felony charges.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers arrested a man near West Riverside Avenue and North Howard Street in downtown Spokane after they located a gun in the man's car on Wednesday.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) dispatch center received a report of a group of men arguing in downtown Spokane.

According to the press release, one man took a shotgun from the trunk of a car and brandished it as the argument escalated. During the argument, the man placed the gun back into the car and then pulled it out again.

When officers arrived, the man had placed the gun back into the car. Officers identified the man as Christopher Frantz, who was arrested after officers learned he was not allowed to possess a firearm and had at least six felony convictions.

Officers recovered a 20-gauge shotgun from Frantz's vehicle. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of an unlawful firearm as the shotgun found in his vehicle was modified to have a barrel shorter than 16”, which is prohibited.

Frantz's felony convictions include unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, and multiple counts of assault.