Two men killed in crash near Ritzville

The drivers of two vehicles died after one of the SUVs crossed the center line on SR 261, crashing into the second vehicle.

RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is investigating after two men were killed in a crash on State Route 261 about five miles south of Ritzville. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

WSP said a 2020 GMC Terrain was driving northbound on SR 261 when it crossed the center line and hit a 1992 Ford Explorer. Deputies say the Explorer was sent crashing into a ditch on the side of the road. The Terrain ended up spun around, straddling the center line. The State Patrol said the vehicles were totaled.

Both drivers were killed in the crash.

The State Patrol identified the driver of the Terrain as John M. Gielisch, 65, from Ritzville. The driver of the Explorer was identified as Edward D. Bartlett, 63, of Yelm.

WSP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The crash blocked the highway for several hours, but it has since reopened.