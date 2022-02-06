Spokane Valley shooting leaves one man dead

Reports of arguing were heard just before gunshots

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man is dead after a shooting in Spokane Valley on Sunday night.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, it happened on the 9300 block of East Montgomery Ave.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded after callers reported hearing yelling or arguing before hearing gunshots. They also reported seeing a possible suspect running from the area.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim and began life-saving care as medical personnel arrived. However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According SVPD, a perimeter was set up as deputies began searching for the suspect.

No one has been found at this time.

A neighbor at the scene spoke with KREM 2 and described it as something he’s not seen before. “We’ve lived here I think four years there was one other time that cops came out,” said Richard Gazley. “But I haven’t seen this kind of activity before.”

Major Crime Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.

SVPD and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says it is still an active scene and anyone who witnessed the shooting or can provide any specific information to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.