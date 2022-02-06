Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in downtown Spokane stabbing

Police responded to multiple calls after an argument between two men led to a stabbing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A stabbing occurred in downtown Spokane on Friday night after an argument between two men escalated, according to a media release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD).

SPD received the report just after 11 p.m. from residents of a nearby apartment complex. At approximately 11:15 p.m., SPD received multiple other calls from the same location that the argument had intensified and one of the men was stabbed.

Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the calls and were able to safely identify and detain 27-year-old suspect James Speelman.

He was placed under arrest and booked into the Spokane County Jail for assault in the first degree, according to SPD.

The other man involved in the argument was located in his car nearby with life-threatening stab wounds. The officers who found him took immediate lifesaving measures while they waited for the Spokane Fire personnel to take over care of the victim.