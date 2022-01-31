Spokane business cleaning up from damage after shooting

According to Spokane police, several callers said the shooter drove out of the area.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A shooting at 202 E. Sprague Ave. left a Best Asian Market damaged. The shooting occurred at 5:30 p.m. after dispatch received multiple calls about shots being fired around the location.

According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), several callers said the shooter drove out of the area. No injuries were reported.

Officers are actively investigating the incident and are following up on leads.

All roads on E. Sprague Ave. and S. Crestline St. have re-opened.