Woman arrested after police find her passed out in a car with toddler in the backseat

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A woman was arrested in Spokane Valley on Wednesday night after police found her passed out inside a vehicle with a small child in the backseat. Deputies later discovered that the woman was a convicted felon.

The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) was called to a convenience store near the 700 block on North Evergreen Road for a welfare check at 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to the caller, a woman appeared to be passed out in a silver Honda for several hours.

Once officers arrived, they located the silver Honda backed into a parking stall near the front of the convenience store. Inside the car, 26-year-old Lisa Peterson was slumped over in the driver's seat and looked like she was passed out, according to officers.

SPVD said people who pass out in vehicles often try to drive away when contacted by police, so responding officers took additional steps to keep Peterson from taking off.

While Peterson was still not awake, officers noticed that the driver-side window was rolled down, despite the temperature that night being near 20 degrees. Officers also noticed a small child, about one to two years old, sitting in a child seat in the back of the car. They also noticed an open box of bullets near the steering wheel.

Because responding officers were concerned Peterson may be armed, they woke her up and asked her to exit the car. A loaded handgun with the serial number scratched off was found in her waistband, according to police.

The child was not injured, according to officers, and was moved to a warm patrol car until a family member arrived.

Peterson was checked by a deputy and a drug recognition expert (DRE). According to SPVD, she "displayed signs consistent with impairment," but a full assessment couldn't be completed. Peterson was not charged with driving under the influence due to insufficient testing and evidence.

Officers checked Peterson's name and discovered she had several felony and misdemeanor convictions in Idaho. Because she is a convicted felon, she is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Peterson was taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked on a felony charge of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm with altered identifying marks. She was released on Thursday afternoon.