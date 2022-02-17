Armed robbery suspect arrested after month-long investigation in Spokane Valley

The suspect, 37-year-old Jason K.N. Watters, was arrested for armed robbery of a convenience store at 102 S. Thierman Rd.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a suspect in an alleged armed robbery of a convenience store on Wednesday. The arrest comes after nearly a month-long investigation.

37-year-old Jason K.N. Watters was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.

At the time of the robbery, witnesses described the suspect as a Black male standing six feet tall and weighing between 200-230 pounds. Witnesses also noted that the suspect fled in a mid-sized SUV. The area around the convenience store was searched, but neither the suspect nor the car was found.

With help from Forsensic Unit technicians and RIG 9 investigative analysts, Major Crimes Detective Jason Hunt was able to develop probable cause to arrest Watters for first-degree robbery.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2022, Spokane Valley deputies responded to a welfare check of a caller, identified as Watters. According to a press release from Spokane Valley deputies, the suspect stated that he felt like he was being followed and thought his pursuers would shoot him. Watters mentioned that he was armed with a gun and knives in his car and that he was parked in a gas station parking lot at 2303 N. Argonne Rd.

Spokane Valley deputies arrived at the scene and observed Watters' vehicle, but did not see anyone else who appeared to be involved. Watters then decided to leave the parking lot, driving south on Argonne.

Several deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Argonne and Indiana. Watters was taken into police custody without incident and transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed by detectives.

During the interview, Watters confessed to the robbery and stated he was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol, barely remembering what happened that day. According to Watters, the gun was not his and was not even loaded.