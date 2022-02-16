Man found hiding in washing machine sentenced to more than five years in prison

Timothy Richard Ray Riggins was found in possession of multiple explosive devices after assaulting a woman.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Timothy Richard Ray Riggins has been sentenced to more than five and a half years in prison followed by three years under federal supervision more than two years after his arrest.

According to a press release, the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) received a call early in the morning on Nov. 3, 2019, from a woman saying Riggins had assaulted her, stolen her car and had a bomb.

After tracking Riggins to a home nearby, police found him hiding inside a washing machine.

During their search, police found a fanny pack containing a large firework with more than 20 nails taped to the outside, and a few other handmade “destructive devices” near the fanny pack.