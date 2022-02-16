Man found hiding in washing machine sentenced to more than five years in prison

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Timothy Richard Ray Riggins has been sentenced to more than five and a half years in prison followed by three years under federal supervision more than two years after his arrest.
According to a press release, the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) received a call early in the morning on Nov. 3, 2019, from a woman saying Riggins had assaulted her, stolen her car and had a bomb.
After tracking Riggins to a home nearby, police found him hiding inside a washing machine.
During their search, police found a fanny pack containing a large firework with more than 20 nails taped to the outside, and a few other handmade “destructive devices” near the fanny pack.
Riggins is a documented member of the criminal street gang called Norteño and already had an active felony warrant for his arrest before the incident. This and the serious nature of his intent with the explosives were taken into consideration when imposing sentencing, according to the press release.