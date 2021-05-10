x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Local News

3 things to know Monday

Spokane has a new city flag, a 2nd arrest was made in the killing of a Spokane Valley teen and four Spokane schools are getting new names.

SPOKANE, Wash. —

After 400 design submissions, Spokane has a new city flag

The City of Spokane has a new flag featuring the same colors and concepts as the original, but with an updated design.

Spokane resident Derek Landers created the design that features a sun, a river and green for Spokane's natural surroundings. In the description of the entry, Landers said the sun represents the Salish word, sp̓q̓n̓iʔ, in reference to the meaning of Spokane, "Children of the Sun." Read more

17-year-old girl is a suspect in Spokane Valley teen's shooting death, marking 2nd arrest

 Law enforcement arrested a second suspect in Nevada on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a Spokane Valley teen.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirms Sparks, Nevada Police have arrested a 17-year-old female relating to the death of 15-year-old Preston Grzogorek who was shot outside his Spokane Valley apartment on March 29. Read more

Names for new Spokane middle schools: How to give your input

Community input has to lead to the nine finalists of three new Spokane middle school names. 

This is the first time four schools will be named at the same time. On Wednesday, SPS will hold a meeting to ask for more public input on the finalists. If someone would like to attend in person they must register through the website. Both virtual and public guests will be able to give their opinion at the meeting. The school board will then make a decision by May 26. Read more

Tap for Spokane weather forecast. 

Tap for traffic map.

Related Articles