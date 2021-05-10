3 things to know Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. —
After 400 design submissions, Spokane has a new city flag
The City of Spokane has a new flag featuring the same colors and concepts as the original, but with an updated design.
Spokane resident Derek Landers created the design that features a sun, a river and green for Spokane's natural surroundings. In the description of the entry, Landers said the sun represents the Salish word, sp̓q̓n̓iʔ, in reference to the meaning of Spokane, "Children of the Sun." Read more
Law enforcement arrested a second suspect in Nevada on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a Spokane Valley teen.
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirms Sparks, Nevada Police have arrested a 17-year-old female relating to the death of 15-year-old Preston Grzogorek who was shot outside his Spokane Valley apartment on March 29. Read more
Community input has to lead to the nine finalists of three new Spokane middle school names.
This is the first time four schools will be named at the same time. On Wednesday, SPS will hold a meeting to ask for more public input on the finalists. If someone would like to attend in person they must register through the website. Both virtual and public guests will be able to give their opinion at the meeting. The school board will then make a decision by May 26. Read more