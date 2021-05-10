3 things to know Monday

Spokane has a new city flag, a 2nd arrest was made in the killing of a Spokane Valley teen and four Spokane schools are getting new names.

The City of Spokane has a new flag featuring the same colors and concepts as the original, but with an updated design.

Spokane resident Derek Landers created the design that features a sun, a river and green for Spokane's natural surroundings. In the description of the entry, Landers said the sun represents the Salish word, sp̓q̓n̓iʔ, in reference to the meaning of Spokane, "Children of the Sun." Read more

Law enforcement arrested a second suspect in Nevada on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of a Spokane Valley teen.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office confirms Sparks, Nevada Police have arrested a 17-year-old female relating to the death of 15-year-old Preston Grzogorek who was shot outside his Spokane Valley apartment on March 29. Read more

Community input has to lead to the nine finalists of three new Spokane middle school names.