Spokane Valley Mall announces new indoor playground

The playground will have a zipline, trampoline, an eight obstacle course and more.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — This first of its kind in Spokane County, We Play indoor playground is coming to the Spokane Valley Mall this summer.

The playground will be two levels will ball-blasters, slides, trampoline, zipline, and eight obstacle course. There will also be a Lego area and crayon wall to draw on. According to a press release from WePlay, kids can race each other through the course to see who is the fastest. It is made for kids from 2-years-old to 12-years-old.

For kiddos looking for the next great birthday party experience, there are three birthday party areas. For parents, prices have not been set yet. For information and updates visit their Facebook page at We Play Spokane

The goal is to provide a meaningful play experience the entire family can enjoy, in a clean, and safe environment without the need for screen time, according to the release.

For kids not quite ready to roughhouse with the big kids there will also be a small toddler area for children under 3-years-old. The toddler area features a small climbing wall, sensory boards, slides, swing, play table and more which are all critical to a child’s development, according to the release.

The release did not mention COVID protocol but it said all structures and components will be inspected and cleaned daily.

