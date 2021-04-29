Construction to begin on new Post Falls park

Avista and the City of Post Falls have partnered to develop a new, multi-use park along the Spokane River.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Construction on a new, multi-use park in Post Falls is expected to begin later this month.

The park will include a plaza, synthetic turf amphitheater, a small stage for community events and great views of the Spokane River.

The new park will be called Post Falls Landing and will be located adjacent to Falls Park and Fourth Avenue.

Avista Utilities and the City of Post Falls are partnering to develop the new park. In addition to the new park, they will also add improvements to Falls Park. These improvements will include playground renovations, new bridge decking over the pond, a picnic shelter replacement and improved pathways.

In a press release from Avista, they said all the renovations and construction on the parks is expected to take about five months. They said construction activity should not have a large impact to the visitor use of the existing Falls Park.

Spokane River License Manager Meghan Lunney said Avista is excited to partner with Post Falls on the project.