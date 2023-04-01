Moscow murder suspect back in Idaho, booked into Latah County Jail

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is back in Moscow, where he will face first-degree murder charges for the deaths of four University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, has returned to Idaho. He will now be booked into the Latah County Jail.

Kohberger will face first-degree murder and burglary charges for the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle on Nov. 13.

After a lengthy investigation, Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on Dec. 30. He later waived his extradition rights during his court hearing on Tuesday.

Later that same day, Latah County Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued an order prohibiting investigators, law enforcement, attorneys and agents of the prosecuting attorney or defense attorney from speaking to the media or public about the Moscow murders.

According to court documents, the order will remain intact throughout court proceedings until a verdict has been reached or unless the mandate is modified by Latah County court.

The probable cause affidavit will be available once Kohberger has appeared in court in Idaho.

According to information KREM 2 gathered about the suspect, Kohberger was studying criminal justice at Washington State University (WSU) before his arrest. At this time, police do not know if he had prior contact with any of the four victims.

Kohberger's appearance date in Latah County has not been set at this time, though he may possibly appear on Thursday.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

