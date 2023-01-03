WSU sends letter to students after Moscow suspect waives extradition

The letter says the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, a former WSU Ph.D. student, has shocked Pullman and surrounding communities.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's executive vice president sent a letter to students, faculty and staff that are coming back or starting the spring 2023 semester. This comes after the suspect in the University of Idaho students murders waived his right to an extradition hearing on Tuesday.

In the letter sent to WSU students, WSU Pullman Chancellor Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth S. Chilton said the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a former WSU Ph.D. student and suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students, has shocked the communities.

She sent the following letter to students, faculty and staff :

"A new year and a new semester bring an opportunity for growth, peace, and most of all, healing.

The last few months have been trying, and the announcement of the arrest of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a former WSU Ph.D. student, as a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students has shocked our communities.

First and foremost, I want to reiterate my heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of Ethan, Kaylee, Madison, and Xana. The tremendous loss of these young lives has left all of us deeply saddened. I encourage all of our faculty, staff, and students to take advantage of the support resources available to you, listed at the end of this email. If you have concerns about a student’s well‑being, please share the information with the Student Care Network."

I am hopeful that the coming days and weeks will provide all of us with additional answers and information about the nature of this incident. Over the next few weeks, I anticipate that many members of our Cougar family, particularly those familiar with Mr. Kohberger, may be contacted by law enforcement, the media, and concerned citizens.

Though Mr. Kohberger is not enrolled as a student at WSU Pullman, we recognize some of you may still have questions about safety on campus. If so, you are welcome to contact the WSU Police non‑emergency line at 509‑335‑8548. If you ever feel immediately unsafe on campus or in the greater community, please call 911. Your safety remains our utmost priority, and I encourage you to utilize the following services..

Finally, I want to remind you all to support each other, be kind, and take time for yourself. We are all a Coug family, and it is more important than ever that we work to lift each other up. I am looking forward to seeing you on campus this semester."

In the letter, Chilton also encouraged students to cooperate with the investigative process. She asked students if they have information that is relevant to the Moscow murder investigation to contact the Moscow Police Department.

Chilton also advised students if they are currently receiving unwanted email contact from outside agencies, they can take steps to protect their privacy.

Chilton provided students, faculty and staff with support resources that can be found here. She said if students are on campus and need immediate help, they can look for one of the many emergency blue light telephones located around the area. Pushing the button on the telephone will direct the caller to the Whitcom 911 Communications Center.

