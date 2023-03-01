New video shows Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over in Hyundai Elantra in Indiana

Indiana State Police released new body camera video that shows a trooper pulling over Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger weeks before his arrest.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — For the first time, we are seeing the video of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger as he was pulled over in Indiana.

The newly released body cam and dash cam videos show an Indiana State trooper pulling over a white Hyundai Elantra for following too closely. The traffic stop was made at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Dec. 15, 2022.

In the body cam video, you can see Kohberger in the driver's seat of the car with his dad beside him. The two were driving the car to Pennsylvania from Pullman, where Kohberger attended Washington State University.

You can hear the men tell the trooper they had been pulled over previously by a Deputy from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. The trooper ends up letting them go with a warning.

Just a week earlier, on Dec. 7, 2022, Moscow Police had asked for help to find the owner of a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in connection with the four University of Idaho students murdered in November.

Despite the public request, Indiana State Police said in a written statement that they did not have the information available.

"At the time of this stop, there was no information available on a suspect for the crime in Idaho, to include identifying information or any specific information related to the license plate state or number of the white Hyundai Elantra which was being reported in the media to have been seen in or around where the crime occurred."

Indiana State Police released the video shortly after Kohberger waived his extradition rights at his court hearing in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa. on the early morning of Dec. 30 in connection to the deaths of four University of Idaho students. The arrest comes nearly seven weeks after the students' bodies were found in an off-campus home.

Kohberger's attorney Jason LaBar said his client is "eager to be exonerated."

