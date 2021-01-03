Trial for suspect in Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooting set to begin this week

Tyler Rambo, 19, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After multiple delays, the trial of a teen accused of pointing a gun at police and firing once before they shot him 14 times is set to begin this week, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

Tyler R. Rambo, 19, is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and aggravated assault, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The charges stem from the July 4, 2019 celebration at City Park in Coeur d’Alene, when police said Rambo, who was 18 at the time, waved a gun and fired a round. He allegedly pointed a gun toward police before they shot him.

Rambo lost both legs as a result of being shot by police.

He has since filed a $9 million lawsuit against the city of Coeur d’Alene, the police department and multiple police officers.

The lawsuit alleges the agencies failed to adequately train, educate, supervise and direct police officers whose actions left him permanently disabled.

The Bonner County Prosecutor's Office, which reviewed the case as an outside entity, declined to file charges against any of the Coeur d’Alene police officers involved in the shooting.

Rambo reportedly spent the first nine months of his incarceration in solitary confinement. After his arrest in September 2019, a judge ordered that he be held on $1 million bail.

In Idaho, any bail amount set at more than $500,000 requires a solitary confinement designation.

Rambo’s bond was later reduced to $300,000. Judge Cynthia Meyer denied a motion in November to reduce the bond further or release Rambo on his own recognizance.

The trial has been repeatedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the most recent order issued from the Idaho Supreme Court said jury trials may go forward beginning March 1, as long as courts follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Jury selection for Rambo’s trial will begin Monday at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Proceedings are expected to begin Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.