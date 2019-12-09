COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The man who was involved in an officer involved shooting at the Fourth of July celebration in Coeur d’Alene was booked into the Kootenai County Jail twice in the last 24 hours.

Coeur d’Alene Police said Tyler Rambo was arrested Wednesday night for marijuana possession after a car he was a passenger in was pulled over for a traffic violation. They said he later bonded out of jail.

Rambo was arrested again Thursday on charges related to the incident on the Fourth of July, according to Coeur d’Alene Police.

Coeur d’Alene Police said they have completed their investigation into the first shooting that occurred on City Beach. Idaho State Police are separately still investigating the officer-involved shooting that followed.

Rambo, was involved in an altercation at Independence Point where witnesses said he fired one round at a person, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said back in July.

Officers in the area of Independence Point heard the gunshot, police said. Several officers in the area saw Rambo running away and chased him into City Park.

White said officers told Rambo to drop his gun at least 15 times during the chase and he refused. At one point, Rambo stopped and officers used a Taser on him. Rambo then leveled his weapon horizontally, firing one shot then officers opened fire, White said.

White said initial reports show Rambo may have been hit 10 times. A .357 revolver was recovered near Rambo, White said.

White said officers are still searching for a person who may have been injured during the first incident at Independence Point. He said witness reports have led them to believe someone else may have been shot in the leg.

Police said no officers were injured during the altercation. The Critical Incident Task Force is investigating. White said seven officers were placed on leave during the investigation.

