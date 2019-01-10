COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Witnesses of a shooting in Coeur d’Alene on the Fourth of July may share their stories at a court hearing for the suspect on Tuesday afternoon.

The hearing for Tyler Rambo is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Prosecutors declined to give more specifics on what will be discussed.

Court documents say Rambo is accused of attempting to shoot another man on the Fourth of July and pointing a gun at a woman.

Police said Rambo was involved in an altercation at Independence Point where he fired one round at a person. Officers in the area saw Rambo running away and chased him into City Park.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said officers told Rambo to drop his gun at least 15 times during the chase and he refused. At one point, Rambo stopped and officers used a Taser on him.

Rambo then leveled his weapon horizontally, firing one shot before officers opened fire, White said.

In court, prosecutors said Rambo was drunk on July 4 and started a fight.

In September, Rambo was arrested for marijuana possession after a car he was a passenger in was pulled over for a traffic violation. He later bonded out of jail.

He was arrested again the next day on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges related to the Fourth of July incident. Prosecutors allege that authorities found additional guns inside Rambo’s home during the arrest and that a search of his phone showed that he had looked for ways to get more guns.

Rambo denied the allegations, calling them “ridiculous.”

Rambo faces a maximum of 50 years in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

No officers were injured during the shooting but police are still searching for one person who may have been injured. Witness reports have led authorities to believe someone else may have been shot in the leg.

Rambo was shot up to 10 times and had part of his legs amputated after the incident. A decision hasn't been made on if the officer-involved shooting was justified but the officers involved have returned to work since the shooting.

