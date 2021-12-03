Jury finds Tyler Rambo guilty on 3 counts of aggravated assault of an officer

Police said Rambo, who was 18 years old at the time, waved a gun and fired a round before pointing a gun toward police, leading officers to shoot him 14 times.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A North Idaho jury found Tyler Rambo not guilty on charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault but found him guilty on three counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer in the 2019 Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooting case.

Following the reading of the verdict, the jury was then instructed to determine if Rambo used a firearm during the commission of the crime. The jury went back to deliberate on the issue at 6:45 p.m.

Rambo pleaded not guilty to both felony charges which arose from the 2019 Fourth of July celebration at Coeur d'Alene's City Park. Police said Rambo, who was 18 years old at the time, waved a gun and fired a round before pointing a gun toward police, leading officers to shoot him 14 times.

Rambo lost both of his legs as a result of the shooting and he has since filed a $9 million lawsuit against the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, the City of Coeur d'Alene and multiple police officers.

The lawsuit alleges that the agencies didn't adequately train, supervise, educate and direct the police officers whose actions led to Rambo's injuries.

At least seven witnesses, including police officers, were questioned during the trial. Opening arguments began on March 1.

Officers said they told Rambo to drop the gun before shooting him, with a detective saying he feared for his life, the lives of other officers and members of the public. Jawaun Anderson, who's fight with Rambo happened in the lead up to the shooting, said during the trial that he saw Rambo pull a gun out. Another witness, Jazmin Smith, also told the jury about the fight between Anderson and Rambo and said that she saw a weapon that ended up "in her face."

Rambo told the jury that he got into a fight with Anderson at the park, and admitted to carrying a revolver and bullets with him for protection. He also said that after he and Anderson started fighting other people joined in and started kicking and beating him.