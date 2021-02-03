Live blog: Trial for Coeur d'Alene July 4 shooting suspect underway

Tyler Rambo is charged with second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault, both felonies. Follow along for live updates on his trial.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The trial for Tyler Rambo, the suspect in the 2019 Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooting, is underway.

Rambo is charged with second-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. The charges against Rambo stem from the July 4, 2019 celebration at City Park in Coeur d’Alene, when police said Rambo, who was 18 at the time, waved a gun and fired a round. He allegedly pointed a gun toward police before they shot him 14 times.

Rambo lost both legs as a result of being shot by police. He has since filed a $9 million lawsuit against the city of Coeur d’Alene, the police department and multiple police officers.

Jury selection for Rambo's trial occurred on Monday followed by opening arguments in the afternoon. The trial is expected to resume at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will likely last two weeks.

9:41 a.m.: The witness said the gun was fired one time during the altercation on the Fourth of July.

9:39 a.m.: The defense asked the witness how many times he had seen Rambo kicked or the amount of times he kicked Rambo himself. He said he did not see this happen and he did not kick Rambo.

9:35 a.m.: The witness told the defense he lied to investigators about the incident and during the preliminary hearing.

9:34 a.m.: The witness said he did not report the incident with Rambo to police.

9:29 a.m.: The witness said he asked Rambo why he was trying to shoot and Rambo said he was not.

9:27 a.m.: The witness said he and Rambo began fighting over the gun. He added that Rambo's finger was on the trigger.

9:25 a.m.: The witness said he saw Rambo pull a gun out of the front pocket of his hoodie.

9:21 a.m.: The state's third witness described when he saw Rambo and started fighting.

9:06 a.m.: The witness said he walked toward the commotion where a group of individuals were fighting in a circle. He said a gun was involved. The witness said he walked toward the group, pointed a gun he was carrying and said, "Drop the gun," before everyone ran away.

9:03 a.m.: The state called its second witness to the stand, who was near Independence Point on July 4, 2019.

8:53 a.m.: The witness video is played in the courtroom and someone is heard screaming, "That's a gunshot." The person then tells people around them to "get up." Other people can be heard shouting in the background.

8:48 a.m.: The witness said she filmed the incident on her cellphone.

8:44 a.m.: The witness said the verbal altercation turned physical and described what looked like "wrestling between two people."

8:42 a.m.: The witness told the jury that she witnessed an argument between two people about 10 to 15 minutes after the fireworks display on July 4, 2019.

8:36 a.m.: The state called its first witness who was at City Park in Coeur d'Alene on July 4, 2019.